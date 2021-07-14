Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.64 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $3.14 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00855943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,633,972 coins and its circulating supply is 13,620,206 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

