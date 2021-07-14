Sydney Carey Sells 23,149 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 23,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $472,702.58.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUMO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 26,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,260. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.