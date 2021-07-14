Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as high as $159.81 and last traded at $158.84, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.18.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Synaptics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.