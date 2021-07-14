Syscoin (SYS) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $74.39 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00400417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,550,899 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

