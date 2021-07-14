TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 2.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 71,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,155,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAL. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.37 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

