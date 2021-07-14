Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 34,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

