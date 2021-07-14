TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 97.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

