TD Asset Management Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $813.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,560,650. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

