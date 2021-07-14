TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.