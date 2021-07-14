TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,989,720.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

