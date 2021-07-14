TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

