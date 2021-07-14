Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $927.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

