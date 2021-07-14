Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 2,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.61. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

