Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ERIC stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.
