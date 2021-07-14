Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.68 ($3.16).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR O2D traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.48 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 7,420,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.69 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

