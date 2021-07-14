Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given a $2.76 Price Target at UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been assigned a $2.76 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.94 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

