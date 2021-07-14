Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Trading Up 4.7%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) was up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

