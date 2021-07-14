Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.