Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in June

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
TLKGY stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Telkom SA SOC has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
