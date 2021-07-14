Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in June

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TLKGY stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Telkom SA SOC has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.