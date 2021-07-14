Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 796,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

