Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

TDC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 531,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 477.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

