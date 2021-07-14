Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTRK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 1,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,395. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

