Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading 7.9% Higher

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79. 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 950% from the average session volume of 2,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

