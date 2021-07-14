The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.