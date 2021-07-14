The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Sells $912,800.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 35,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $912,800.00.
NYSE:TBBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,698. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
The Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.