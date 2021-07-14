The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.45

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.45 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 118.20 ($1.54). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 118.30 ($1.55), with a volume of 751,205 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.