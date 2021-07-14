The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 240.68 ($3.14). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 237.81 ($3.11), with a volume of 2,411 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.63.

About The Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

