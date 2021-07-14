The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 500,000 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00.

NYSE:SAM opened at $940.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $589.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,036.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,261.47.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

