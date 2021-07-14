The Brink’s Company (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

The Brink’s has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BCO opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

