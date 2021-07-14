The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

