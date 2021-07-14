The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of KO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,570,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,730,658. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

