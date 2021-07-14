The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.68.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $320.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $322.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 463,599 shares of company stock valued at $130,384,537 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.