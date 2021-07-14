The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report $15.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. The ExOne posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $70.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XONE traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 459,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

