The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NYSE PVH opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PVH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PVH by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 22,712.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 126,733 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

