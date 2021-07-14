The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $192,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $5.82. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

