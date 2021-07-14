The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

