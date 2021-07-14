The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) to Sell

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. Otsuka has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

