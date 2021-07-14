The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 23,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.