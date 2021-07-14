The Honest Company, Inc. (NYSE:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew Sells 82,648 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NYSE:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,322,368.00.

HNST stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

