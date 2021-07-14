The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.30. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 261,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 237,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

