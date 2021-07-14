The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

The Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90. The Kansai Electric Power has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

About The Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

