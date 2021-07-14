The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
The Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90. The Kansai Electric Power has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
About The Kansai Electric Power
