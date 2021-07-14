The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 163,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,509. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

