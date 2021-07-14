The New America High Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of HYB opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

