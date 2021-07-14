The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $335.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

