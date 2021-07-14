The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 10,833 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,833 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $169,211.46.

Shares of NYSE REAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 2,056,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,311. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

