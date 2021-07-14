The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) Insider Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 5,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00.
Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 129,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,192. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $43.75.
The Shyft Group Company Profile
