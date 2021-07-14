The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) Insider Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 5,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 129,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,192. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.