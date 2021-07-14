The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

