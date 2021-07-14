Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.31. 3,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

