Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $1.39 million and $2,157.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00150536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,722.41 or 0.99955240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00949296 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

