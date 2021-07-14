THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

THK stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 1.36. THK has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

